Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK traded up $9.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.35. 1,082,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.33. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.00 and a 1-year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

