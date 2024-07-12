ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Stock Price Down 8.2%

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 170,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 171,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of ROK Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

ROK Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$51.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.28.

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). ROK Resources had a negative return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of C$20.93 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ROK Resources Inc. will post 0.034375 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROK Resources Company Profile

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

