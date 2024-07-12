Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 355.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.09.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $560.65. The stock had a trading volume of 129,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,411. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $472.18 and a fifty-two week high of $569.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $545.89 and a 200-day moving average of $543.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

