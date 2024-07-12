Roth Mkm Reiterates Buy Rating for Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a sell rating for the company.

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $1.87 on Monday. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -5.53 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

