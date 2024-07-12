Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $78.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.29.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of WAL stock opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average is $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $70.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.34 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 21.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.