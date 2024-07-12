SALT Price Reaches $0.0241 on Top Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SALT has traded 44.7% higher against the dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $2,839.13 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009362 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001122 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,287.46 or 0.99920041 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012092 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069506 BTC.

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02416064 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $6,511.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

