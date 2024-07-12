Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $90.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.24. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 182.55% and a negative net margin of 1,749.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 31,003 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 92,002 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

