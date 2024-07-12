Sapphire Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and $90.77 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.23 or 0.05394294 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00044081 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012465 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010436 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,815,025,196 coins and its circulating supply is 1,794,395,773 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Telegram Discord

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

