Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.24

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 420938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.