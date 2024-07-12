Scotiabank Boosts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$34.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.21.

TSE:ARX traded up C$0.16 on Friday, reaching C$24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 439,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,726. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.49. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$18.02 and a 1-year high of C$26.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.17). ARC Resources had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.9710258 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Ann Olsen sold 26,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.28, for a total value of C$662,473.81. In other news, Director Hugh Hegeler Connett acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.88 per share, with a total value of C$28,315.95. Also, Senior Officer Lisa Ann Olsen sold 26,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.28, for a total transaction of C$662,473.81. Insiders sold 118,705 shares of company stock worth $3,029,226 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

