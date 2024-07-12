Scotiabank Increases Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $33.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.65.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $34.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,379,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,478,000 after purchasing an additional 165,105 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,924,000 after purchasing an additional 960,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,358,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,948,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,403,000 after purchasing an additional 124,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,698,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

