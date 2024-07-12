Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, June 17th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

SEE stock opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,853,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,809,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2,549.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,720,000 after buying an additional 5,138,700 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 7.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,500,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,014,000 after buying an additional 170,846 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,410,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,968,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

