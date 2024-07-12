SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 593.8% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SeaStar Medical Price Performance
SeaStar Medical stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 259,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,402. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. SeaStar Medical has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.43.
SeaStar Medical Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SeaStar Medical
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SeaStar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaStar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.