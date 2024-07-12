Seele-N Tops 24-Hour Volume of $23.02 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041206 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

