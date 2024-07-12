Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CMO Sells $56,868.26 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CMO Andrew Warden sold 4,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $56,868.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 261,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,429.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Semrush Stock Performance

SEMR opened at $13.50 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 149.56 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEMR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Semrush in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEMR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Semrush by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Semrush by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Semrush by 61.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Semrush in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Semrush in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. 32.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.