Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $148.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.98.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 33,135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

