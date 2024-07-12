Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $170,421.30 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,890 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $170,421.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,134,484.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 12,100 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $1,084,281.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 4,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $356,760.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $2,048,740.47.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,654 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,955.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,022 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $168,533.70.

On Monday, June 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $325,061.45.

Shares of SEZL opened at $82.18 on Friday. Sezzle Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.96 million and a PE ratio of 36.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SEZL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Capmk upgraded Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sezzle in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.79% of Sezzle at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

