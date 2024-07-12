SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET) Short Interest Update

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 417.1% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SharpLink Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBET remained flat at $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 88,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,930. SharpLink Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19.

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

