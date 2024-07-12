Short Interest in Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Expands By 262.8%

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,413,900 shares, a growth of 262.8% from the June 15th total of 665,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 409.1 days.
Banco Santander Stock Performance
BCDRF traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,268. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54.
About Banco Santander
