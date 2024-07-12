Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Declines By 69.0%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BDO Unibank Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BDOUY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,677. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. BDO Unibank has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $30.14.

Get BDO Unibank alerts:

BDO Unibank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.