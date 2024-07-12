Short Interest in BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Rises By 78.6%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the June 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.2 days.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS BTBIF remained flat at $2.32 on Friday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and owns 77 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.2 billion. BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.