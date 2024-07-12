Short Interest in BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Rises By 78.6%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the June 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.2 days.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS BTBIF remained flat at $2.32 on Friday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.