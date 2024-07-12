Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Expands By 302.2%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 302.2% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bunzl Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,678. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.16. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.6007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.21.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

