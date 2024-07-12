Short Interest in Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Decreases By 63.9%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 372,700 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the June 15th total of 1,033,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 207.1 days.

Ceres Power Stock Up 7.9 %

Ceres Power stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.66. 1,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846. Ceres Power has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, provides fuel cells for power generation and electrolysers for green hydrogen in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates electrical natural gas, biogas, and pure and blend hydrogen. It also develops solid oxide electrolysis cell, provides a pathway to produce green hydrogen using fossil fuels.

