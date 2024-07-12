Short Interest in China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Expands By 300.0%

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

China National Building Material Stock Performance

CBUMY remained flat at $19.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42. China National Building Material has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

China National Building Material Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.

