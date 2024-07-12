Short Interest in Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Declines By 95.8%

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Conifex Timber Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CFXTF remained flat at $0.28 on Thursday. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc engages in the production, marketing, and sale of lumber products in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company is also involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

