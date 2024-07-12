Short Interest in Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Rises By 452.6%

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 452.6% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Curative Biotechnology Price Performance
OTCMKTS CUBT remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Curative Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.
About Curative Biotechnology
