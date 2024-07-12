Short Interest in Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Expands By 64.4%

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Dominari Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ DOMH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.88. 6,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,691. Dominari has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Dominari had a negative net margin of 721.11% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

