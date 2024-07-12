Short Interest in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Expands By 61.0%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the June 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ebang International Stock Up 1.6 %

EBON stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.43. 1,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,654. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20. Ebang International has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ebang International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ebang International stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.95% of Ebang International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

