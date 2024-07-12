Short Interest in Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Declines By 77.0%

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,000 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the June 15th total of 757,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,803,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Exxe Group Stock Down 16.7 %

Shares of AXXA stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. 21,726,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,221,847. Exxe Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group Inc focuses on real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services businesses. The company buys, develops, and manages real estate properties, including condominiums, hotels, vacation homes, residential complexes, senior living communities, offices, and self-storage facilities.

