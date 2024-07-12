Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Rises By 104.3%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAIP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,111. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

