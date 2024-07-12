Short Interest in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Decreases By 85.7%

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 453,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hookipa Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOK traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 116,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,423. The company has a market capitalization of $607.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.81. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $2.40. The company had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 88.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOOK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,532 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Hookipa Pharma worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

