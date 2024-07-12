Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Expands By 200.0%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Performance

Shares of HOVNP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.93. 9,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,187. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

