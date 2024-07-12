Short Interest in Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Rises By 200.0%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Ion Beam Applications Stock Performance

IOBCF remained flat at $15.00 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. Ion Beam Applications has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

