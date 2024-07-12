Short Interest in Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Rises By 200.0%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Ion Beam Applications Stock Performance
IOBCF remained flat at $15.00 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. Ion Beam Applications has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $17.50.
Ion Beam Applications Company Profile
