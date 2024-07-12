Short Interest in Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Expands By 380.3%

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 367,900 shares, a growth of 380.3% from the June 15th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 737,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Kingfisher Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of KGFHY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.93. 158,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,211. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.1975 dividend. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.