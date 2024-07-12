Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Increases By 334.2%

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,469,700 shares, an increase of 334.2% from the June 15th total of 1,489,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64,697.0 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Down 7.0 %

Mitsubishi Chemical Group stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

