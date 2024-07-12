Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Increases By 334.2%

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,469,700 shares, an increase of 334.2% from the June 15th total of 1,489,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64,697.0 days.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Down 7.0 %
Mitsubishi Chemical Group stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile
