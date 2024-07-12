Short Interest in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO) Rises By 240.0%

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.46. 389,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,943. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,430,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 529,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 279,179 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

