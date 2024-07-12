Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Expands By 438.5%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 641,900 shares, an increase of 438.5% from the June 15th total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,604.8 days.

Petrofac Stock Performance

Shares of Petrofac stock remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

