Short Interest in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Increases By 140.0%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 203.4% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,000 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 106,130 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 575,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 96,865 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC lifted its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $2,178,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SVII stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.13. 1,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,353. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

