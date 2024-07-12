Short Interest in Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Expands By 96.4%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Starpharma Price Performance

Starpharma stock remained flat at $0.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. Starpharma has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.81.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel BV, a non-antibiotic vaginal gel for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis and prevention of recurrent BV; VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray; and VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

