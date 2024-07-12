Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Grows By 97.9%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, an increase of 97.9% from the June 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 839.0 days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFF remained flat at $61.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.42. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $61.14.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

