Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Grows By 300.0%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Victory Square Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VSQTF remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,661. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. Victory Square Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Victory Square Technologies had a negative net margin of 106.18% and a negative return on equity of 257.66%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter.

About Victory Square Technologies

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

