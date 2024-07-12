Short Interest in Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Declines By 57.1%

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Performance

Shares of WMMVY stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 108,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,349. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Wal-Mart de México has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

