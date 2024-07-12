Short Interest in WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Rises By 59.2%

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,000 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the June 15th total of 269,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.7 days.
WSP Global Stock Performance
Shares of WSPOF traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.51. 3,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $129.01 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.09.
About WSP Global
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WSP Global
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.