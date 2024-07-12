Short Interest in WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Rises By 59.2%

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,000 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the June 15th total of 269,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.7 days.

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of WSPOF traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.51. 3,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $129.01 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.09.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

