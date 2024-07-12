Sleepless AI (AI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $69.65 Million

Sleepless AI (AI) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Sleepless AI has a market cap of $69.65 million and approximately $18.48 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sleepless AI token can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sleepless AI has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sleepless AI

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessai.net/home. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 195,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.52777178 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $21,002,232.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sleepless AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sleepless AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

