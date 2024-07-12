Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.27

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.27 and last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 6047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

Smiths Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

