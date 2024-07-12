SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 15th (NASDAQ:SMX)

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 1-75 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 15th.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Down 12.1 %

SMX (Security Matters) Public stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,017,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,948. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SMX has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

Institutional Trading of SMX (Security Matters) Public

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SMX (Security Matters) Public stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 303,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 10.41% of SMX (Security Matters) Public at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

