SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.43

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.43 and last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 541036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.32.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.
SoftBank Group Trading Down 2.7 %
SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. On average, analysts predict that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
SoftBank Group Company Profile
SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.
