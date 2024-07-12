Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Trading Down 1%

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.82 and last traded at $18.82. Approximately 347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95.

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

