Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

