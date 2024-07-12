SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 349 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $81.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average is $81.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2704 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

