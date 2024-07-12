SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 349 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
SHY opened at $81.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average is $81.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Consumer Staple Stock’s Q2 Earnings: Key Surprises and Challenges
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 6 Best Index Mutual Funds to Invest In
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Falling Inflation Sparks Optimism for These 3 Home Builder Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.